Hone your skills on the street

Whether they came from a Brazilian favela or a Merseyside council estate, street footballers have a guile that elevates them above manufactured talent.

They're streetwise, approaching the physical battle and technical duels with equal swagger.

Improvisation is king when you take the game to the street. There are no tactics or formations – just a group of players vying for the ball across a landscape of bins, lamp posts and stray traffic cones.

Sharpen your skills here and you’ll give yourself an edge out on the pitch, concur Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs.

Playing for a club that favours ball mastery over brawn, the pair appreciate the importance of mercurial feet, and see a new breed of street footballer coming through at Arsenal.

To find out why the England duo encourage a footballing education taught on the street hit play and plug yourself in.



