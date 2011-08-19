How to play as a target man: A 5 point plan
By Ben Welch
From positional sense to losing your marker, former Premier League goal-getter Dion Dublin talks FFT through his target man guide
At 6ft 2in and built like a boxer, Dion Dublin was a battering ram capable of crashing through the most resilient of Premier League defences. His 111 Premier League goals underline that fact.
But there was a lot more to Dublin's game than goals. His tactical acumen enabled him to link play and adapt to different defensive setups.
For the managers he played under the former Aston Villa striker was a model target man. Sharing his experience and knowledge of playing the position, Dublin has compiled a simple five point plan to playing as the lone frontman.
