Dion Dublin: Score one-on-ones
By Ben Welch
If you keep it simple and make your mind up early you'll beat the goalkeeper, says former Aston Villa sharpshooter Dion Dublin
How many times have you seen a deadly striker miss a one-on-one with the goalkeeper because they had too much time to think about it?
To avoid this head in hands moment, you've got stay one step ahead says former Premier League hitman Dion Dublin.
"If you get into a goalscoring position and you haven’t made your mind up, that's when you miss," he explains.
"The best players in a one-on-one – your Michael Owens, Robbie Fowlers and Ian Wrights – made their decisions very quickly, even before they got on to the ball."
Make sure you're wheeling away with one arm aloft after a one-on-one with more inside knowledge from Dublin.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
Also see:
How to play as a target man: A 5 point plan
Alan Smith: Score one-on-ones
Dion Dublin: Score from crosses
Dion Dublin: Holding the ball up
Dion Dublin: Defending from the front
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.