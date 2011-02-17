Ten-minute targetman workout

Press-Up

Sessions: 2-3 per week

Reps: 8 reps

Sets: 3 sets

Technique: Find a comfortable hand position just over shoulder width apart. Imagine a plank of wood is tied to your back and lower yourself in a flat position. Repeat. Don’t let your hips drop, otherwise you’ll get back issues. Don’t keep your bum in the air because you’ll put less weight through your body.

Muscles worked: Chest, triceps



Supine Pull-Up

Sessions: 2-3 per week

Reps: 10 reps

Sets: 4 sets

Technique: Position yourself face-up under the bar on the Smith machine. Grip the bar with your hands a little more than shoulder width apart. Pull your chest to the bar while maintaining a plank position. Repeat. Once you’ve mastered this, progress to a chin-up.

Muscles worked: Biceps, upper back, deltoids, trapezius, triceps



Dips

Sessions: 2-3 per week

Reps: 6-12 reps

Sets: 3 sets

Technique: Raise yourself on the two supports on the dip bar with your elbows locked in a 90-degree position. Make sure you’re in control of your body and not swinging left to right. Lower your body until your shoulders are lower than your elbows. Push yourself up by straightening your arms. Repeat.

Muscles worked: Triceps, chest, shoulders



