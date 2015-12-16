Showstopping skills: The Knee Akka
Make fools of the opposition by learning this skill from five-time football freestyle world record holder Daniel Cutting
We’ve all seen the outrageous flick and finish at the end of the adidas Create Your Own Game advert. The Knee Akka is the sort of trick that gets the next team on at your weekly five-a-side hollering in approval from the side of the pitch. And you make the opposition look daft.
Anybody would want to pull that out of the bag and now, with the help of professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting, you can produce something even more spectacular. Watch this video to learn how.
