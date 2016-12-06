Showstopping skills: The Rainbow Flick
Use this jaw-dropping move from professional freestyler Daniel Cutting to catapult the ball over a helpless defender and scoot away into space
The rainbow flick is a brilliantly Brazilian trick, used to great effect by Barcelona star Neymar. What better way to show your dominance over a defender’s attentions than embarrassing them into submission?
It got Neymar into a bit of bother with Athletic Bilbao earlier this season, but if you bring this out on a Sunday morning, you’ll have your team-mates purring (just make sure you're wearing shinpads - the opposition may seek retribution).
Watch this video and professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting will guide you through the perfect rainbow flick execution.
