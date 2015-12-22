Showstopping skills: The Sombrero Flick
Perfect the Neymar Sombrero flick with this video tutorial from professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting
The Sombrero flick is the preserve of a handful of the world’s best football tricksters. Think Ronaldinho and Neymar at their impudent best. You might get a crunching tackle for your trouble, but pull this off and you’ll look a million dollars.
To pull off this worldie trick takes serious skill and practice, so FFT have asked professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting to talk you through this flash of brilliance.
