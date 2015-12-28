Showstopping skills: Heel touch turn

There’s nothing like skinning the opposition full-back with a piece of skill that leaves your team-mates hollering their appreciation.

The heel touch turn is the perfect way to do just that - lightning-quick feet set up a burst past your marker and into the open space to cause havoc behind enemy lines.

In this video, professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting talks you through the trick so you can do it yourself.



