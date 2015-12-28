Showstopping skills: Heel touch turn
Bored of the stepover? Watch this video tutorial from professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting and learn how to do the heel touch turn
There’s nothing like skinning the opposition full-back with a piece of skill that leaves your team-mates hollering their appreciation.
The heel touch turn is the perfect way to do just that - lightning-quick feet set up a burst past your marker and into the open space to cause havoc behind enemy lines.
In this video, professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting talks you through the trick so you can do it yourself.
