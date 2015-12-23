Showstopping skills: The Heel Flick

So, you’ve mastered the rainbow flick. What now? Well, even Neymar gets bored of the doing the same trick twice, so why not try this variation?

Instead of rolling the ball up your heel, you flick it and backheel it over your head and beyond your marker. It’s tough to do, which is why FFT have brought in professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting to show you how.



Recommended for you:

Showstopping skills: The Rainbow Flick

Showstopping skills: Hocus Pocus

Showstopping skills: Heel touch turn

Showstopping skills: The Neymar Flick

Showstopping skills: The Sombrero Flick

Showstopping skills: The Air Akka

Showstopping skills: The Bolasie Flick

Showstopping tricks: Elastico

Showstopping skills: The Knee Akka