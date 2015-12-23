Showstopping skills: The Heel Flick
Perfect the heel flick with this video tutorial from football freestyle world record holder Daniel Cutting
So, you’ve mastered the rainbow flick. What now? Well, even Neymar gets bored of the doing the same trick twice, so why not try this variation?
Instead of rolling the ball up your heel, you flick it and backheel it over your head and beyond your marker. It’s tough to do, which is why FFT have brought in professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting to show you how.
