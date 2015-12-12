Showstopping skills: The Bolasie Flick

Yannick Bolasie loves a trick. Ask any Premier League full-back and they’ll tell you the Crystal Palace winger is one of their most skilful opponents.

Last season, Bolasie flummoxed Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen with an outrageous 360-degree spin and flick when stuck in a seemingly inescapable corner.

Want a step-by-step guide to show you how to do it? No problem, thanks to professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting, we have a video tutorial to share with you.



