Showstopping skills: The Bolasie Flick
Professional freestyler Daniel Cutting shows you how to master Yannick Bolasie's trademark move
Yannick Bolasie loves a trick. Ask any Premier League full-back and they’ll tell you the Crystal Palace winger is one of their most skilful opponents.
Last season, Bolasie flummoxed Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen with an outrageous 360-degree spin and flick when stuck in a seemingly inescapable corner.
Want a step-by-step guide to show you how to do it? No problem, thanks to professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting, we have a video tutorial to share with you.
Recommended for you:
Showstopping skills: The Rainbow Flick
Showstopping skills: Hocus Pocus
Showstopping skills: Heel touch turn
Showstopping skills: The Neymar Flick
Showstopping skills: The Air Akka
Showstopping tricks: Elastico
Showstopping skills: The Sombrero Flick
Showstopping skills: The Knee Akka
Showstopping skills: The Heel Flick
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.