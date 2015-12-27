Showstopping skills: The Neymar Flick
Add the Neymar flick to your arsenal with this video tutorial from professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting
Neymar has more tricks in his locker than Paul Daniels. So much so, he has his own skill named after him – the Neymar flick.
It riles up opponents, but there’s no better way to show them who’s boss than by flicking the ball over an onrushing defender’s head and collecting it the other side.
Here, professional football freestyler Daniel Cutting goes through a step-by-step guide to help you master Neymar's signature move.
