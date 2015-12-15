Showstopping tricks: Elastico

For more than a decade, Ronaldinho has wowed the football world – and countless defenders – with his rubbery skills. Yes, the tricks are brilliant, but they’re not just for show, they’ve brought the Brazilian a World Cup, the Champions League and domestic titles in three countries.

The move that most defines the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner, though, is the elastico (or flip-flap). Shifting his weight from outside to in, the frequent nutmeg leaves his marker floundering and, best of all, embarrassed.

Want the same result? Watch professional football freestyler, and five-time world record holder, Daniel Cutting show you how.

