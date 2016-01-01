Showstopping skills: Hocus Pocus

The hocus pocus trick is the height of showboating. Juan Mata’s nutmeg effort on Raul Albiol in a Spain piggy-in-the-middle training session was so good he went running off in celebration.

Tough to do at full pace, it’s the perfect bit of skill to pull out of your locker when fronted up by a defender who seems to anticipate your every move.



Watch this video and let five-time football freestyle world record holder Daniel Cutting show you how to pull off this bewitching move.



