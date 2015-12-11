Showstopping skills: The Air Akka
Want to wow your mates with an outrageous showboat? Watch professional freestyler Daniel Cutting show you to perform this trick, without putting out your hip
Let’s face it, we all fancy ourselves as a bit of a show pony at times, whether it’s a needless stepover in your weekly five-a-side to a flash trick on a Saturday afternoon.
What you probably can’t do is jump up with the ball up between your legs and, in the same movement, extend your leg to flick the ball back across your body and around a flummoxed defender.
It’s called the Air Akka and at FourFourTwo Performance, we know someone who can do it: Professional football freestyler, Daniel Cutting.
The five-time world record holder shows you how in this video.
Recommended for you:
Showstopping skills: The Rainbow Flick
Showstopping skills: Hocus Pocus
Showstopping skills: Heel touch turn
Showstopping skills: The Neymar Flick
Showstopping skills: The Bolasie Flick
Showstopping skills: The Sombrero Flick
Showstopping skills: The Knee Akka
Showstopping skills: The Heel Flick
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.