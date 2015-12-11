Showstopping skills: The Air Akka

Let’s face it, we all fancy ourselves as a bit of a show pony at times, whether it’s a needless stepover in your weekly five-a-side to a flash trick on a Saturday afternoon.

What you probably can’t do is jump up with the ball up between your legs and, in the same movement, extend your leg to flick the ball back across your body and around a flummoxed defender.

It’s called the Air Akka and at FourFourTwo Performance, we know someone who can do it: Professional football freestyler, Daniel Cutting.

The five-time world record holder shows you how in this video.



