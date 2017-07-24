4 pre-season endurance training sessions

Download FFT's 4-week pre-season training and nutrition guide

For the next four weeks you're going to work on your ability to complete short bursts of high intensity work. Perform each week's drill on two separate days of your choice and then move on to the next week in our4-week fitness and nutrition guide.

WEEK1: DYNAMIC REPEAT SPRINT DRILL

The purpose of this drill is for the player to reach high speed - 80 to 90% of their maximum - with good ball control. Perform three sets of six repetitions as quickly as possible, with 10 seconds rest between each rep and two minute rest between sets.

WEEK 2: REPEAT SPRINT DRILL

This session focuses on completing multiple sprints with minimal rest, while developing razor sharp footwork. The player should aim to work for 15-20 seconds per set, with their heart rate at 80-90% of their maximum. Perform three sets of six reps with two minutes rest between sets.

WEEK 3: REACTIVE ENDURANCE DRILL

The coach calls out a colour at random, which the player runs to receive the ball. The coach then calls out a number, which corresponds to one of three poles. The player must then dribble around it and pass the ball back. Perform six sets of 45 seconds work, with 45 seconds rest between each set.

WEEK 4: 60M DRIBBLING SLALOM DRILL

This drill focuses on running long distances at high speed with a ball. The player receives the ball from his coach or team-mate, dribbles around the obstacles before taking a shot at goal. He must then sprint back to the halfway line. Complete three blocks of three shots with two minutes rest between each set.

