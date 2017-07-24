4 pre-season breakfasts

Download our 4-week pre-season training and nutrition guide

CHIA AND CACAO RASPERRY PORRIDGE

• 50g oats (or alternative such as buckwheat)

• 200ml almond milk

• 15g chia seeds

• 1 tablespoon Cacao powder

• Sprinkle of flaxseed

• 80g raspberries

• 20g scoop protein powder

• 10 hazelnuts

METHOD

Warm on the hob or microwave and top with the berries. Or you can put everything in a jar, shake it up and leave overnight. Grab and go breakfast done!

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Energy(Kcal) 452

Carbohydrate - 39.4g

Protein - 28.1g

Fat - 19.1g

HOW WILL IT HELP?

Combing the flax and chia seeds with oats will supercharge morning training. Getting protein and healthy fats in at breakfast is essential for boosting decision making alongside supplying fuel for training.



EGGS ON RYE

1 slice of rye bread

Half an avocado

2 eggs

2 egg whites

2 slices of bacon

METHOD

1. Toast or grill your 2 slices of rye bread

2. Place them onto your plate

3. Mash your avocado and spread over the rye bread

4. Poach your eggs and grill your bacon

5. Once they are cooked place the bacon on the avocado and place the eggs on top

NUTRITIONAL INFO

Energy (Kcal) 400

Carbohydrate - 20g

Protein - 26g

Fat - 24g

COFFEE, BANANA AND OAT SMOOTHIE

150ml coffee - either cold brew or made from cafietere

150ml water

20g cashew nuts

10g coconut oil

5g cinnamon

5g cacao powder

40g protein powder

Ice cubes

METHOD

Just put everything in a blender and blitz.

NUTRITIONAL INFO

Energy (Kcal) 380

Carbohydrate - 7.8g

Protein - 37.3g

Fat - 22.1g

Caffeine is one the most researched ergogenic aids (performance boosters). Incorporate into your breakfast opposed to having a flat white.

TUMERIC FOLDED EGGS

- Half a courgette, diced

- 6 mushrooms chopped

- 2 eggs

- 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger paste

- Shredded leftover chicken

- Half and avocado

- 1 teaspoon tumeric

- Dollop of coyo yoghurt

- Coconut oil

METHOD

- Fry the courgette, mushroom and paste in the coconut oil for 5-8 minutes

- Add chicken to warm through

- Add tumeric and coat the mixture in the pan

- Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add to the pan

- Lower the heat and let it sit for 1 minute

- Gently fold the eggs around the pan until cooked.

- Wack it on a plate, dollop the yoghurt on top and serve with the avocado and seasoning.

367kcal

20g protein

6g carbs

28g Fat

5.3g fibre