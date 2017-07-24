4 pre-season breakfasts
By Alec Fenn
Fuel your training sessions with four healthy breakfast options you can make in double quick time
CHIA AND CACAO RASPERRY PORRIDGE
• 50g oats (or alternative such as buckwheat)
• 200ml almond milk
• 15g chia seeds
• 1 tablespoon Cacao powder
• Sprinkle of flaxseed
• 80g raspberries
• 20g scoop protein powder
• 10 hazelnuts
METHOD
Warm on the hob or microwave and top with the berries. Or you can put everything in a jar, shake it up and leave overnight. Grab and go breakfast done!
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Energy(Kcal) 452
Carbohydrate - 39.4g
Protein - 28.1g
Fat - 19.1g
HOW WILL IT HELP?
Combing the flax and chia seeds with oats will supercharge morning training. Getting protein and healthy fats in at breakfast is essential for boosting decision making alongside supplying fuel for training.
EGGS ON RYE
1 slice of rye bread
Half an avocado
2 eggs
2 egg whites
2 slices of bacon
METHOD
1. Toast or grill your 2 slices of rye bread
2. Place them onto your plate
3. Mash your avocado and spread over the rye bread
4. Poach your eggs and grill your bacon
5. Once they are cooked place the bacon on the avocado and place the eggs on top
NUTRITIONAL INFO
Energy (Kcal) 400
Carbohydrate - 20g
Protein - 26g
Fat - 24g
COFFEE, BANANA AND OAT SMOOTHIE
150ml coffee - either cold brew or made from cafietere
150ml water
20g cashew nuts
10g coconut oil
5g cinnamon
5g cacao powder
40g protein powder
Ice cubes
METHOD
Just put everything in a blender and blitz.
NUTRITIONAL INFO
Energy (Kcal) 380
Carbohydrate - 7.8g
Protein - 37.3g
Fat - 22.1g
Caffeine is one the most researched ergogenic aids (performance boosters). Incorporate into your breakfast opposed to having a flat white.
TUMERIC FOLDED EGGS
- Half a courgette, diced
- 6 mushrooms chopped
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon garlic and ginger paste
- Shredded leftover chicken
- Half and avocado
- 1 teaspoon tumeric
- Dollop of coyo yoghurt
- Coconut oil
METHOD
- Fry the courgette, mushroom and paste in the coconut oil for 5-8 minutes
- Add chicken to warm through
- Add tumeric and coat the mixture in the pan
- Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add to the pan
- Lower the heat and let it sit for 1 minute
- Gently fold the eggs around the pan until cooked.
- Wack it on a plate, dollop the yoghurt on top and serve with the avocado and seasoning.
367kcal
20g protein
6g carbs
28g Fat
5.3g fibre
