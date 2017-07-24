4 pre-season lunch recipes

Download our 4-week pre-season training and nutrition guide

TURKEY MEATBALLS WITH QUINOA TABOULEH AND MINT YOGHURT

100g turkey mince

1 egg white

1/4 onion - finely sliced

1 tablespoon cajun spice

For the tabouleh

75g quinoa

1 veg stock cube

10 pistachios

1/2 courgette

30g pomegranates

Bunch of parsley

Greek yoghurt

Mint

Lemon juice

METHOD

1. Place meatballs ingredients in a bowl and mix well with salt and pepper

2. Form into small golf balls

3. Boil kettle and place quinoa and stock in pan. Cover until water 2cm above the quinoa and simmer for 15 minutes.

4. Grate the courgette

5. Fry the meatballs in coconut oil until browning on all sides. Add a small amount of water to the pan, cover with a lid and cook for further 5 minutes

6. Meatballs should be hot in the middle

7. Mix yoghurt, mint and lemon in a bowl

8. Drain the quinoa and mix with courgette, nuts, herbs and pomegranates.

9. Place everything in a bowl and drizzle the yoghurt over

Alternatively you can use the quick cook packs of quinoa and just add the fresh herbs and nuts. Super quick lunch.



TUNA WITH SWEET POTATO AND SALSA

• 1 x tin of tuna

• 1 red chili

• 1 lime

• 1/4 red onion

• 1 large sweet potato (200g)

• 50g black beans

• 30g sweetcorn

• 1 medium tomato

• 20g grated red cabbage

• 30g 0% fat greek yoghurt

• Olive oil

For the sweet potato

• Boil the sweet potato for 10 minutes to soften. Pre heat the oven to 200oC whilst waiting.

• Remove the potato and dab dry. Wrap loosely in tin foil and put in the oven for 20-30 mins (check to see if softened throughout).

• Alternatively pierce and microwave for 12 minutes.

For the tuna

• Empty the tuna, beans and corn into a bowl.

• Finely chop the chili, tomato and onion and add to the bowl

• Squeeze in the juice of half the lime and add olive oil

• Season with pepper to taste.

To serve

• Cut the baked sweet potato in half, serve the tuna on top with a dollop of yoghurt.

Energy (kcal) 492

Carbohydrate - 52g

Protein - 41g

Fat - 11.1g

You want to prioritise protein and carbs post training so this super quick meal hits the spot. The addition of the salsa is crucial for providing recovery boosting antioxidants. This is the time to refuel.

HERBY SALMON AND CRUSHED NEW POTATOES

• 2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, parsley and thyme)

• The rind of one lime

• 2 tbsp virgin olive oil

• 1 salmon fillet

• 200g salad potatoes (such as charlotte or maris peer), scrubbed and quartered

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 2 spring onions sliced

• 100g green beans

• Salt and cracked black pepper

1. Mix together half the herbs with the lime rind and 1 tbsp oil and use to coat the fish.

2. Place the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted boiling water, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Then add beans and cook for further 10 minutes.

3. After 10 minutes heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a frying pan, add the fish and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side.

4. Drain the potatoes and coarsely crush with the remaining oil and herbs with the garlic and seasoning.

5. Pile the potatoes and veg on a plate and serve immediately topped with the fish.

Energy (kcal) 457

Carbohydrate - 31.7g

Protein - 33.6g

Fat - 20.6g

BEETROOT, CHICKEN AND POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS

• 1 chicken breast

• 70ml sweet soy sauce

• ½ tbsp sesame seeds

• 1 tsp grated fresh ginger

• 1 cooked beetroot

• 100g potatoes, peeled, coarsely chopped

• 50g frozen or fresh green beans

• 2g coarsely chopped fresh mint

• 1 tbsp toasted slivered almonds

• 1 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp natural yoghurt

• 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

METHOD

1. Mix chicken, soy sauce, sesame seeds and ginger in a large bowl. If you have time, cover and place in the fridge for two hours to marinate.

2. Slice beetroot into thin matchsticks. Place in a large bowl.

3. Cook the potato in salted boiling water for 10 minutes or until tender.

4. Refresh under cold running water. Drain.

5. Cook the beans for two minutes or until bright green and tender crisp, drain and add to the beetroot with the potato, mint and almonds. Gently toss until just combined.

6. Mix the mayo, yoghurt, mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper and pour over the beetroot mixture.

7. Drain the chicken from the marinade and cook in a hot pan for three to four minutes each side or until golden brown and cooked through.

Kcal 443

Protein: 45g

Carbs: 29g

Fat: 12.3g

