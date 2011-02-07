Anterior cruciate ligament rehab
By Hugh Sleight
Bolton Wanderers head physio, Andy Mitchell, on what to look for before you return to playing
On your way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury? Nasty.
But in the latest instalment of this exclusive injury clinic for FourFourTwo Performance, Bolton Wanderers' head physio Andy Mitchell explains how to ensure you're fully fit before running out on the pitch.
