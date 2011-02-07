Anterior cruciate ligament rehab

On your way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury? Nasty.

But in the latest instalment of this exclusive injury clinic for FourFourTwo Performance, Bolton Wanderers' head physio Andy Mitchell explains how to ensure you're fully fit before running out on the pitch.

See also:

Treating injuries with RICE

Treating anterior cruciate ligament injuries

Medial collateral ligament rehab

Treating a medial collateral ligament tear

Hamstring pull or strain rehab

Treating a hamstring pull or strain

Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee

Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee rehab

Injury clinic: twisted ankle

Injury clinic: twisted ankle rehab

Injury clinic: groin strain

Injury clinic: groin strain rehab