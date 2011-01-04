Injury clinic: groin strain

He’s the man who runs onto the battlefield to revive you after a clash of heads with Iron Man.



Equipped with his bag of magic sponges and frostbite spray this unsung hero waves his magic wand over your war wounds, restoring the battered limbs to full strength.



This man is the physio and heading up FourFourTwo Performance’s injury clinic is Bolton’s combat medic Andy Mitchell.



As well as patching-up the Trotters’ Premier League stars he’s provided insight on the causes, symptoms and treatment of football’s most common injuries exclusively for you.



In this snippet Owen Coyle's head physio Bolton explains a groin strain and how to tell if you have one.

