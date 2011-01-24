Hamstring pull or strain rehab

Hamstring pull? Hamstring strain? Hamstring something else?

In the latest instalment of this exclusive injury clinic for FourFourTwo Performance, Blackburn Rovers' head physio Andy Mitchell explains the key tests before you return to playing and general rehabilitation for hamstring injuries.

Also see:

Treating injuries with RICE

Anterior cruciate ligament rehab

Medial collateral ligament rehab

Treating a medial collateral ligament tear

Treating a hamstring pull or strain

Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee

Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee rehab

Injury clinic: twisted ankle

Injury clinic: twisted ankle rehab

Injury clinic: groin strain

Injury clinic: groin strain rehab