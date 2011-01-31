Medial collateral ligament rehab
By Hugh Sleight
Physio Andy Mitchell on medial collateral ligament rehabilitation
On your way back from a medial collateral ligament injury?
In the latest instalment of this exclusive injury clinic for FourFourTwo Performance, physio Andy Mitchell explains the key tests you need to pass before you return to playing and general rehab for medial collateral ligament injuries.
See also:
Treating injuries with RICE
Anterior cruciate ligament rehab
Medial collateral ligament rehab
Treating a medial collateral ligament tear
Hamstring pull or strain rehab
Treating a hamstring pull or strain
Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee
Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee rehab
Injury clinic: twisted ankle
Injury clinic: twisted ankle rehab
Injury clinic: groin strain
Injury clinic: groin strain rehab
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.