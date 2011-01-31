Trending

Medial collateral ligament rehab

By

Physio Andy Mitchell on medial collateral ligament rehabilitation

On your way back from a medial collateral ligament injury? 

In the latest instalment of this exclusive injury clinic for FourFourTwo Performance, physio Andy Mitchell explains the key tests you need to pass before you return to playing and general rehab for medial collateral ligament injuries.

See also:
Treating injuries with RICE
Anterior cruciate ligament rehab
Medial collateral ligament rehab
Treating a medial collateral ligament tear
Hamstring pull or strain rehab
Treating a hamstring pull or strain

Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee
Injury clinic: cartilage tear of knee rehab
Injury clinic: twisted ankle
Injury clinic: twisted ankle rehab
Injury clinic: groin strain
Injury clinic: groin strain rehab