Injury clinic: groin strain rehab
By Hugh Sleight
Bolton physio Andy Mitchell on the exercises you'll need to sort out your groin
He’s the man who runs onto the battlefield to revive you after a clash of heads with Iron Man.
Equipped with his bag of magic sponges and frostbite spray this unsung hero waves his magic wand over your war wounds, restoring the battered limbs to full strength.
This man is the physio and heading up FourFourTwo Performance’s injury clinic is Bolton’s combat medic Andy Mitchell.
As well as patching-up the Trotters’ Premier League stars he’s provided insight on the causes, symptoms and treatment of football’s most common injuries exclusively for you.
Here Mitchell demonstrates the exercises you'll need to sort our your groin.
