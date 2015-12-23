Asmir Begovic: Quickfire questions
By Ben Welch
Get inside Begovic’s brain with our quickfire questions
Goalkeepers are different, we are led to believe – totally different to those glory-seeking, attention-grabbing outfield prima donnas.
But is that what is really going on in their heads? Wouldn’t they secretly love to pull off a double-dragback in front of 50,000 people, and milk the glorious applause?
Don’t they secretly crave to score a goal rather than save one? To star in a crazy match rather than just do their job in a moribund 1-0 win? And what’s the most satisfying save to pull off?
There’s only one way to find out: we quizzed Chelsea and Bosnia stopper Asmir Begovic about all these things and more… and his answers reveal plenty about the psychology of the stopper.
Recommended for you:
James Tomkins: Quickfire questions
Rio: My pre-match playlist
Micah Richards: My pre-match playlist
Asmir Begovic: My pre-match playlist
Ben Foster: 5 foods I can't live without
Javi Garcia: 5 foods I can't live without
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.