Asmir Begovic: Quickfire questions

Goalkeepers are different, we are led to believe – totally different to those glory-seeking, attention-grabbing outfield prima donnas.

But is that what is really going on in their heads? Wouldn’t they secretly love to pull off a double-dragback in front of 50,000 people, and milk the glorious applause?

Don’t they secretly crave to score a goal rather than save one? To star in a crazy match rather than just do their job in a moribund 1-0 win? And what’s the most satisfying save to pull off?

There’s only one way to find out: we quizzed Chelsea and Bosnia stopper Asmir Begovic about all these things and more… and his answers reveal plenty about the psychology of the stopper.



