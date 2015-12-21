Asmir Begovic: My pre-match playlist
By Ben Welch
Pump yourself up pre-match with Begovic’s bangers
Music has had a proved effect on the psychology of sportspeople: some choose to get themselves whipped up into a frenzy with some thunderous rave or metal; others would rather walk out calm and collected, so go for something more mellow.
What’s flooding through Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic’s headphones? He’s probably not going to win any hipster points with his choices – but they work well for him when he’s on the bus, and that’s the main thing.
Alas, in the dressing room, however, Asmir is getting nowhere near the stereo, he tells us. Back away with that Nickelback, Begovic!
Recommended for you:
Micah Richards: My pre-match playlist
Rio: My pre-match playlist
Ben Foster: My pre-match playlist
Music to improve your performance
The soundtrack to your season
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.