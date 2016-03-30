Develop change of direction
By Ben Welch
Do the twist and shake off your marker with ease
Turning quickly in the centre of a match day melee is vital for finding space on the pitch, whether you’re in the middle of a crowded midfield, making a mazy run, or trying to eke out room on the edge of a box.
This drill by Jamie Velocity – personal trainer to numerous Premier League stars – is a simple and effective way of chiselling both your reactions and footwork. Take three different coloured cones, and on the coach’s command turn around and attack them.
Then try a drill where you attack the cone opposite the coach’s direction (to engage the brain as well as the body). Applied on the pitch, it’ll leave defenders dizzy.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity
