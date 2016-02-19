Turbocharge your acceleration

One of the best things about the modern gym is the sheer range of different ways you can exercise: it’s far more than just a pile of weights, and there’s no excuse for getting bored, or not changing up your routine to give you a fresh challenge.

This set of three exercises from specialists Back2Action are geared towards improving your power and speed, and is a real crossover routine: there are jumps over a hurdle, a step up drill with a barbell, and a resistance band workout that you can do with a gym buddy – all of which will produce the same end result – explosive results on the pitch.

This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action



Recommended for you:

Beat your man to the ball

Soup up your sprint speed

Be quicker off the mark

Change direction in a flash

Get rapid-fire footwork

Be first to the through ball