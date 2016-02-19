Turbocharge your acceleration
By Nick Moore
Mix up your workout to get faster and stronger on game day
One of the best things about the modern gym is the sheer range of different ways you can exercise: it’s far more than just a pile of weights, and there’s no excuse for getting bored, or not changing up your routine to give you a fresh challenge.
This set of three exercises from specialists Back2Action are geared towards improving your power and speed, and is a real crossover routine: there are jumps over a hurdle, a step up drill with a barbell, and a resistance band workout that you can do with a gym buddy – all of which will produce the same end result – explosive results on the pitch.
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
