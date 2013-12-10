Ditch the hairdryer
If you want want all three points, don’t blast your players – just give them a warm, fuzzy hug and watch them go...
“The fear of getting the hairdryer was the reason why we all played so well. He was a manager you wanted to do well for.”
So said David Beckham, recalling Sir Alex Ferguson’s renowned in-your-face half-time rollockings in the Manchester United changing room – sometimes even when the Red Devils were winning the game.
But what worked for Britain’s most successful manager doesn’t work for everyone, according to a new study. Fresh research in the United States concludes that hauling your players over the coals actually plays into the hands of the opposition.
In a study of 130 athletes from Clemson University, those who experienced aggressive, condescending language from their coach were less motivated to play well.
But team bosses who used a calm, supportive and affirming style got better results and gained more respect, reports the International Journal of Sport Communication.
“Reading the riot act at half-time has a negative effect on players,” explains Tom Bates, performance psychologist at Premier League club West Bromwich Albion.
“Elite footballers are reflective at half-time and thinking about what they can do to improve in the second half. The effect of a rollicking is not only counter-productive, it also provokes a hormonal response to aggression that saps the player of energy and upsets their focus.”
So coaches who opt for the firm but fair half-time talk will get better results – and save the club the cost of a few tea cups to boot.
