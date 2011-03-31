Dealing with a dressing room feud

Uncomfortable silences and players looking daggers at each other in the dressing room aren't exclusive to teams of millionaires purchased from all around the globe.

Football is a competitive sport, and players want to succeed. But what if personal success comes at the price of rapport with a team-mate? What if there is more than one quality player for each position, or there are personal issues between two, or there are separations in the squad?

A feud in the dressing room isn't inevitable but it is likely to happen at some point, and it can be a bodyblow to the team's hopes of achieving their goals. Any good manager has to keep his squad in harmony.

And with this handy guide from former Manchester United and England psychologist Bill Beswick, you can be that manager. No more pistols at dawn.

Also see:

How to deal with a mouthy player

How to bounce back from a mistake

Managing the pressures of a penalty

Getting the best out of a big ego

Dealing with the red mist

Keeping focus in the last 15 minutes