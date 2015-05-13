DIY match fitness

One-arm paint pot row

Grab a full five-litre paint pot. Put your right hand and knee on a work bench. Place your left foot on the ground and lift up the pot with your left hand until the rim of the base touches your rib cage.

Reps 12 (alternate arms) Sets 4





Rucksackpushpress

Take a rucksack and load it up with tools from around the garage – it needs to be a challenge to lift towards the end of each set. Hold at shoulder height, dip and drive the rucksack upward so it finishes overhead.

Reps 10 Sets 3





Inner-tube pull downs

Hook a tyre inner tube to a fixed point. With your feet apart and knees bent, pull the inner-tube down while flexing at the hips, maintaining a strong, flat back. Return to the start position and repeat.

Reps 12 Sets 3





Paint pot sumo squat

Hold a paint pot by the handle in front of you, positioning your feet beyond shoulder-width apart. Sit into the squat as far as possible, maintaining an upright torso and keeping your feet flat on the floor.

Reps 10 Sets 3





Rafterleg raises

This is great for building core strength. Hang from a rafter (ensure it can safely take your weight) with a shoulder-width grip. Feet together, raise your legs by flexing the hips and knees. Return, so that the hips and knees are extended downward, for one rep.

Reps 10 Sets 3





Inner tube wood chop

Hook a tyre inner tube to a fixed point. Grip the tube with both hands and keep your arms straight. Pull the tube diagonally downward, across the left shoulder and chest, down towards the right knee, and rotate your torso as you extend.

Reps 10 Sets 3





Straight leg shovel sit-up

Hold a shovel in both hands against your chest as you lie flat on the floor. Push the shovel forward as you sit up and push it above your head as you reach the midpoint. Finish sitting tall with your legs straight and weight above your head.

Reps 12 Sets 3





Tyre twists

Take a tyre and sit on the floor with your hips and knees bent 90 degrees. Hold the tyre out in front of you and keep your back straight – your torso should be at 45 degrees to the floor. Twist your torso as far as you can to the left, and then reverse the motion to the right.

Reps 10 Sets 3





Tool boxpush-up

Rest toes on a tool box and get into the push-up position. Lower yourself close to the ground then rise back up and fully extend your arms for one rep. Drive through your chest, shoulders and triceps – engage your abs and glutes to stabilise.

Reps 12 Sets 3





Garden bucket swings

Grab a bucket and half-fill it with wet sand. Hold the handle with both hands. Bend your knees and move your shoulders forward so that your forearms contact your inner thighs. Drive the weight upward and out by extending the hips.

Reps 10 Sets 3

