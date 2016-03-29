Get explosive acceleration

Resistance bands are growing in popularity as an adaptable, portable and cheap way of working out the whole body – but you’ve perhaps not thought about using one to improve your turn of pace.



Jamie Reynolds knows otherwise (the clue is in his business name, and as a top coach, he’s helping numerous Premier League players become more explosive). This drill involves rigging yourself up to a band and sprinting towards three cones as your training partner attempts to keep you leashed like a disobedient dog. Perform these reactive exercises before finishing off with a restricted sprint, and you’ll see – quite literally – rapid results.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity



