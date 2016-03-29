Get explosive acceleration
By Ben Welch
Fight the resistance and feel the benefits
Resistance bands are growing in popularity as an adaptable, portable and cheap way of working out the whole body – but you’ve perhaps not thought about using one to improve your turn of pace.
Jamie Reynolds knows otherwise (the clue is in his business name, and as a top coach, he’s helping numerous Premier League players become more explosive). This drill involves rigging yourself up to a band and sprinting towards three cones as your training partner attempts to keep you leashed like a disobedient dog. Perform these reactive exercises before finishing off with a restricted sprint, and you’ll see – quite literally – rapid results.
Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity
