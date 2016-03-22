Get game-changing agility

Game-changers like Eden Hazard often look almost breezily light on their feet as they whizz past opponents, but agility in the modern sport is built on a muscular base: the days of the paperweight winger are a thing of the past.



Jamie Reynolds is an expert on coaching that crucial combo of fleet-footedness and power that makes great attacking players difficult to topple, and this exercise is an ideal place to start. Done by flipping a ViPR from side to side and then performing hops, its lateral shuffle helps you to develop up an inner strength that will serve you well when you try to change direction on the field.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity

