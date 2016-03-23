Get match-winning power

With the possible exception of his haircut, every single fibre of Cristiano Ronaldo has been honed with practical football benefits in mind.

Getting the kind of muscular power the modern footballer possesses is tough work, but with targeted, explosive exercises of the kind that Jamie Reynolds uses with Premier League stars, it’s a bit easier for amateur mortals to get a least part of the way there.

To that end, it’s time to declare the standard press-up and simple squat as dead: these high-intensity replacements, incorporating resistance bands, a ViPR and a split squat over a jump, will aggressively target muscles that you’re directly going to benefit from every time you play.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity

