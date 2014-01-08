Nemanja Vidic: Block off the path to goal

“I play in central defence for my team and always get shown up by big, quick strikers. What can I do to stop them?”

Jose Salas, via Twitter





Nemanja Vidic says:

“Eat a pre-match breakfast of eggs, beans and sausages! And if you’re to face a quick striker, just eat some fish! [Laughs]



It sounds obvious, but in all seriousness if you’re playing a strong striker you have to be strong too. But the most important thing is to be clever.



You should always try to outsmart an attacker. You might have to use your body to shield them from reaching a ball, or you run across their path to block them and make them change direction.



You also have to realise that you can’t win every ball. Sometimes you have to stand off them, let them win it, then go in for the tackle.



If a striker’s really quick then you may not want to get close to them at all. It’s a matter of judging every situation and it all comes from experience. The more you train, the more you’ll work out the answers.



After a while it becomes instinct: you can smell danger sometimes; feel it before you can see it. You also have to understand your body – you need to learn what you can and can’t do, and be realistic.”



Nemanja Vidic wearsPUMA PowerCat boots



For more football tips see:

Rio Ferdinand's Ultimate Defender

Sylvain Distin: Dominate your opponent

Franco Baresi: How to defend like a master

Chris Smalling: How to be the complete defender

Nemanja Vidic: Tackle any threat

Rio: The thinking man's guide to defending

Ashley Cole: How to handle every opponent