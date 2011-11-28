Theo Walcott's guide to exposing a slow full-back
By Ben Welch
Show no mercy to a leaden footed defender with expert advice from Arsenal and England speedster, Theo Walcott
In the absence of natural speed, a wily defender is going to use his tactical nous and dirty tricks to slow down a speedy opponent.
So how do you conquer a master of the dark arts? Vary your movement, be brave and let the hatchet man hang himself, says Arsenal's sprint king, Theo Walcott.
For more on how to outstrip a slow full-back check out this video for Walcott's inside track.
