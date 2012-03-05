Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes: part two
By Huw Davies
Wolves' head of first team performance, Tony Daley brings you the second part of his essential pre-match warm up routine
In the second part of his essential pre-match warm up, Tony Daley, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head of first team performance, shows you another stretch to activate your glutes.
The glutes are part of the body's posterior chain - a group of muscles that run from your lower back down behind your legs.
These muscles also include the lower back, the hamstrings and the calves, all of which are fundamental to meeting the demands of football.
“Whether it’s the power you generate from striking the ball, or accelerating and decelerating – everything comes from the posterior chain,” Daley told FFT.
Watch as the former England international takes you through a stretch to get your body match-ready…
