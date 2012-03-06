Warm up essentials: Fire up your glutes: Part three
By Huw Davies
Strike the ball with extra power, thanks to this warm up exercise from Wolves' head of first team performance, Tony Daley
To prevent injury and get more out of your performance you need to prepare your body for the demands of football.
The glutes are the driving force behind many of the movements required for football. Failure to give them a pre-match wake up call, will have an adverse effect on your display, as Tony Daley, head of first team performance at Wolves, explained to FFT.
“Without warming up your glutes, your legs and upper body will not work as effectively,” said Daley.
To make sure you're operating at full capacity activate your hips, hamstrings and quadriceps with this warm up exercise from the former England international.
