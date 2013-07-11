What your game can learn from... Squash

Get switched on

“Have a pre-match routine you can stick to. I go through a light practice in the morning and then come up with a three-point plan for the game. This helps me focus and stops me from worrying about the match all day. When I pack my racket bag that’s my cue to get into game mode.”



Wobble to a win

“Like football, squash is very explosive with lots of sharp movements and quick changes in direction – you need strong ankles and calves. Instead of just completing standard lunges and single leg squats, perform them on a wobble board or a Bosu ball. This will boost your core strength and stability.”



Rapid reactions

“To improve my vision and reaction speed I close my eyes and my coach smashes different colour balls at me. I have a split second to open my eyes and react. The better I get the closer he gets. This is an ideal exercise for a goalkeeper who has to bat out shots when the ball comes through a sea of bodies.”



Nick Matthew uses a Dunlop Biomimetic Evolution 130, available for £139.99. For more visit Dunlop.com.



