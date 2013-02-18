What your game can learn from... Boxing
Improve your footwork, strength and timing with tips from Anthony Joshua, IBF world heavyweight champion
Boost your leap
“I do box-jumping to improve footwork and leg power. Stack boxes four feet high and jump, driving up through the legs, leaping to the top. I do four sets of six. Intersperse this with some squatting with weights. Carry the weights on your back and squat down as far as you can, before powering back up.”
Keep your chin up
“I do an extreme version of the chin-up to help boost strength and explosive power, but you should start with something easier. Grab a chin-up bar using an overhand grip, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart. Pull your chin above the bar and return to the start position. Now complete 10 repetitions.”
Skip to victory
“An old favourite for boxers, but an exercise which offers a great all-round body workout. Skipping for 15 minutes helps build a real sweat. It develops footwork, co-ordination and timing. It also works shoulders and forearms. I skip six times a week, as a warm-up and in my main training session."
