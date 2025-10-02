Unhappy Premier League boss lined up for Manchester United job: report
Manchester United would reportedly consider Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner as their Ruben Amorim replacement if the Old Trafford club make a change in the dugout
Manchester United's prospective shortlist of potential new managers would include Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, but the club are publicly still behind Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim.
It has been suggested the Eagles boss is dissatisfied with the direction of the South London club after an underwhelming summer transfer window.
Glasner is unbeaten in his last 18 games as Palace boss, having steered the club to FA Cup and Community Shield glory earlier this year.
Oliver Glasner yet to sign new deal at Crystal Palace amid exit rumours
The Austrian is highly-rated in coaching circles and navigated a tricky end to the summer transfer window which saw Palace lose Ebere Eze to Arsenal.
Skipper Marc Guehi was also on the cusp of a money-spinning move to Liverpool until the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour, with Glasner rumoured to have played a role in the deadline day drama.
According to BBC Sport, Glasner is admired by the higher-ups at Old Trafford, who could have a decision to make on Ruben Amorim's future this weekend, if the team fail to beat in-form, newly-promoted Sunderland.
Glasner has not signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, which was tabled to the Austrian earlier this summer, amid growing uncertainty over his future.
The report claims the likelihood of Glasner signing fresh terms are slim but the Palace hierarchy are determined to keep their sought-after coach.
Palace visit Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
