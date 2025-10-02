Unhappy Premier League boss lined up for Manchester United job: report

Manchester United's prospective shortlist of potential new managers would include Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, but the club are publicly still behind Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim.

It has been suggested the Eagles boss is dissatisfied with the direction of the South London club after an underwhelming summer transfer window.

Glasner is unbeaten in his last 18 games as Palace boss, having steered the club to FA Cup and Community Shield glory earlier this year.

Oliver Glasner yet to sign new deal at Crystal Palace amid exit rumours

Oliver Glasner is a sought-after head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austrian is highly-rated in coaching circles and navigated a tricky end to the summer transfer window which saw Palace lose Ebere Eze to Arsenal.

Skipper Marc Guehi was also on the cusp of a money-spinning move to Liverpool until the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour, with Glasner rumoured to have played a role in the deadline day drama.

Marc Guehi appeared destined for Anfield before Glasner's reported intervention on deadline day (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport, Glasner is admired by the higher-ups at Old Trafford, who could have a decision to make on Ruben Amorim's future this weekend, if the team fail to beat in-form, newly-promoted Sunderland.

Glasner has not signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, which was tabled to the Austrian earlier this summer, amid growing uncertainty over his future.

The report claims the likelihood of Glasner signing fresh terms are slim but the Palace hierarchy are determined to keep their sought-after coach.

Palace visit Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.