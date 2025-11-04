Erik ten Hag is reportedly in talks with Wolves

Wolves were dealt a blow in their search for Vitor Pereira’s replacement when former manager Gary O’Neil ruled himself out of the running after talks.

The Premier League strugglers sacked Pereira with the team bottom of the table after 10 matches. Wolves are the only winless side in the top six tiers of English football.

Owners Fosun international held talks with O’Neil but it was reported on Monday that he withdrew his interest.

Wolves are in dire shape – everything now rests on their next managerial appointment

Get Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets at Seat Unique The WV1 Club Hospitality at Wolves offers seats behind the goal and access to the WV1 Lounge two hours before kick-off and one hour post-fixture. Guests enjoy an unlimited two-course self-service grazing menu and half-time refreshments, providing a comfortable, continuous, and great-value matchday experience.

The two teams above Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League relegation zone already have three managerial changes between them this season.

Nottingham Forest swapped Nuno Espirito Santo for a month of Ange Postecoglou and the subsequent hiring of Sean Dyche. West Ham United turned to Nuno after sacking Graham Potter in September.

Wolves sacked Vitor Pereira after losing to Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports in the Netherlands claim that another manager in talks with Fosun is former Ajax and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag left Old Trafford in the autumn of 2024, months after winning the FA Cup. United brought in Ruben Amorim and Ten Hag later landed in Germany’s Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He lasted three competitive matches before he was back on the market and it’s understood Wolves could take advantage of his availability.

“The English club contacted the Dutchman's management on Monday,” reports AD. “[Ten Hag] is still considering his immediate future and has more options.

“After his lightning dismissal at Leverkusen, the coach is finally looking for revenge, but the risk of failure at Wolves is apparently high.”

Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties at Bayer Leverkusen after only three games in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves lost Pereira’s last four matches in the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Talk of his imminent dismissal was growing ever louder until Saturday’s feeble 3-0 loss at Fulham sealed his fate.

“Ten Hag would also have to work with a squad assembled almost entirely in consultation with Pereira. The manager recently extended his contract with Wolves."

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Ten Hag and Wolves would be a risky union and the consequence of their respective standing.

Wolves’ limited options in the aftermath of O’Neil’s rejection highlight the depth of their struggles. Ten Hag is in the running along with candidates including Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, former Premier League manager Brendan Rodgers and Edwards’ predecessor, Michael Carrick.

Hiring a new manager with a relegation battle underway is always a perilous path and there are no guarantees, but Wolves’ status is bound to turn away exactly the prospective managers they’d need to turn their fortunes around.

Wolves take on Chelsea on Saturday evening when Premier League action returns ahead of the November international break.