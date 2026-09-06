Pre-Match Poser no.43: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Tricky question time.

Which is the odd one out of Joe Hart, Harry Maguire, Kevin Keegan and Marc Guehi?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Give us a player that would follow next in the sequence: Bruno Fernandes, Alan Shearer, Dion Dublin, Ronaldinho, Dennis Bergkamp, Wayne Rooney, Vincent Kompany, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Hernandez…



A. You could have had any number of players – but first, let’s crack the sequence. Bruno Fernandes has never won a league title in any country he’s played in: Shearer has one (1994/95’s Premier League with Blackburn Rovers) and Dublin has two (1992/93’s Premier League with Manchester United, and 2005/06’s Scottish Premiership with Celtic). Ronaldinho won just three league titles (two La Liga trophies with Barcelona and a Scudetto at Milan); Bergkamp won four titles (three Premier League titles at Arsenal and one Eredivisie at Ajax); and Rooney won five (all at Manchester United). Jumping up to six now, Kompany lifted four Premier League titles at Manchester City and two Belgian Pro League titles with Anderlecht, while Modric won three Prva HNL titles with Dinamo Zagreb and four La Ligas with Real Madrid. Ronaldo has lifted eight league titles across his career (three Premier League titles at Manchester United, two La Ligas at Real Madrid, two Scudetti at Juventus and a Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr); and finally, Xavi won nine league titles (eight La Ligas with Barcelona, one Qatari Stars League with Al-Sadd).



So players you could have had with 10 league titles include Andres Iniesta (nine La Ligas with Barcelona, one J-League with Vissel Kobe), David Beckham (six Premier Leagues at Manchester United, two MLS Cups/Supporters Shields at LA Galaxy, a La Liga with Real Madrid and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain), Gary Neville (10 Premier Leagues with Manchester United), Joshua Kimmich (10 Bundesligas with Bayern Munich) or Peter Schmeichel (four Danish Superligas with Brondby, five Premier Leagues with Manchester United and a Primeira Liga with Sporting).

How was that one? Well if it's lit a fire in you to take on more teasers, we have some Kwizly-powered quizzes on big signings, one-hit wonders and those cast in bronze across the grounds of the world – so let's get started.

We start off at Stamford Bridge, as we ask you to name Chelsea's 50 most expensive signings ever – and believe us when we say that there's plenty of money in that list, all right. We then move onto something totally separate from some of those Blues buys (wink, wink) as we ask how much do you know about the Premier League's fleeting stars, in our Big Quiz of One-Season Wonders.

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Next, did these players ever make a Champions League appearance? A list of players and just two options for each: yes or no. And then, let's locate these famous football statues, as we look at players and managers legendary enough to be immortalised outside grounds.

Finally, strap in for FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 69, with clues on boxers, badges and Barclaysmen – and to ensure you stay top of the table every single day, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.