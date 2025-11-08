‘I don’t remember it, but he’s always been an inspiration. Having a family member who won the World Cup has always been a great honour’ James McAtee on the sporting excellence that runs in his family
James McAtee’s great uncle was an England legend
Football history is dotted with family dynasties which prove talent will sometimes be in the genes.
Whether it was Bobby and Jack Charlton winning the World Cup together in 1996, Cesare and Paolo Maldini both lifting the European Cup with AC Milan or Jude and Jobe Bellingham both at two of Europe’s biggest clubs, there are plenty of examples.
One lesser-known footballing family connection is that of Nottingham Forest midfielder James McAtee, who is the great-nephew of former Manchester City and England great Alan Ball.
James McAtee on his family sporting connections
Now 23, McAtee was just four years old when Ball passed away in 2007, but he has always been aware of his great uncle’s achievements. “I’ve been told that I met him once or twice,” McAtee tells FourFourTwo.
“I don’t remember it, but he’s always been an inspiration – my mum would tell me about him when England played, so it was something I knew about from a very young age. Having a family member who won the World Cup has always been a great honour.”
The sporting heritage doesn’t end there – the other side of the family contains several former professional rugby league players. McAtee’s father played a few games at scrum-half for St Helens, while his grandfather turned out for Leigh.
“When I was only seven or eight, my dad took me to a few training sessions, but it wasn’t for me,” he says. “I was no good, I’m too soft for rugby. I thought, ‘I’ll stick to football!’”
His brother John did the same – born three years before James, he’s also a footballer, playing for the likes of Bolton, Grimsby and Barnsley. As kids, the pair would play against each other in the garden – John didn’t just let his younger brother win.
“Not at all!” James laughs. “John was bigger and stronger, but he wouldn’t hold back – when we got a bit older, the tackles would fly in. He would injure me if he had to! But it was fun.
“I looked up to my brother and still do. He’s a good brother and always given me advice. He went through a lot in his younger career – he bounced around teams and had a few injuries, so he’s quite experienced. When I was on loan at Sheffield United, for example, and struggling a bit at the start, he put an arm round me and gave some advice.”
His big brother’s influence may also be the reason James is stronger on his left foot. “When we were in the garden, he was kicking with his right foot, and I’d try to mirror what he was doing,” he explains. “I’m right-handed, but I think that’s why I’m left-footed.”
The closeness of the brothers was a factor in James’ move from Manchester United to Manchester City at the age of 11. Both had been in the Red Devils’ youth system.
“My brother got released, so I didn’t want to be there – I thought, ‘If they don’t want my brother, they don’t want me’,” James says.
