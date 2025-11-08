‘It was fascinating to watch how Bergkamp controlled the ball, managed space and stayed so calm in front of goal. That year alongside him was really valuable for me’ What Jari Litmanen learned from the Dutch legend

Even the game’s very best players have to learn from someone.

When Jari Litmanen moved to Ajax from Finnish side MyPa as a 21-year-old in 1992, it came following trials at the likes of Dinamo Bucuresti, Leeds United and others and while the raw talent was there, he was far from the finished article.

But in Ajax forward Dennis Bergkamp, he had the perfect mentor to help him adapt to a major European league.

Litmanen on playing alongside Bergkamp

Litmanen played alongside Bergkamp for a season in Ajax (Image credit: Alamy)

“An Ajax scout came to Finland’s cup final and saw something in me,” Litmanen tells FourFourTwo. “The following week, I went to a three-day training camp – I didn’t impress on the first day, but on the second day, Dennis Bergkamp got injured and I played in his position behind the striker.

“We played an amateur team and won something like 8-1 – I scored four, with two assists. After the match, Louis van Gaal asked me if I would be interested in playing for Ajax. Of course, I said yes.”

Bergkamp would later go on to become an Arsenal legend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Litmanen then got to spend a season alongside Bergkamp in the Ajax side and was then handed his No.10 shirt after the Dutchman joined Inter.

“I was convinced I could do what was expected of me, in my own way,” the Finn continues. “I knew I wasn’t Bergkamp; he was truly special. In the season I played with Dennis, he was chosen as the third-best player in Europe.

“It was fascinating to watch how he controlled the ball, managed space and stayed so calm in front of goal. That year alongside him was really valuable for my development. When he left, I felt ready to make the position my own. My first year was a learning process – by the second year, I was able to take off.”

Litmanen clearly left an impression on Van Gaal, who again signed him for Barcelona in 1999.

“I liked him because he doesn’t put on a show or play games,” Litmanen reflects. “If he’s angry, there’s a reason, and you understand it. If he appreciates you, he tells you why. He worked incredibly hard – the whole team could see that. For me, Van Gaal was great because I was young and he explained everything very clearly. Then he’d say, “Now you know, it’s on you.”

Ajax players celebrate with the Champions League trophy after winning the 1995 final against AC Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

During his time at Ajax, Litmanen played with a host of young stars that provided the backbone of their Champions League success in 1995 before the newly introduced Bosman ruling ripped that side apart. But who impressed the Finn the most?

“I grew up alongside players like Edwin van der Sar, Marc Overmars, Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, then Kanu and Patrick Kluivert. If I have to pick one, it would be Seedorf. I met him on my first day at Ajax. I’d just arrived in Amsterdam on a Saturday, then the first team had a game the next day, so I played with the U19s against Real Madrid instead. I was the No.10, and behind me, there was this player who kept coaching me through the game. He was friendly, good on the ball and physically strong.

“After the game, the scout asked me what I thought of him. I said, “I liked him, he was helpful and very good.” The scout said, “How old do you think he is?” I guessed 18, but Seedorf was only 16. That was amazing.”