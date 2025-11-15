‘After we won the Premier League at Leicester, we took the trophy everywhere and I’d say to security ‘Can we get it out?’ David Beckham was on a plane with us, so we got it out and had pictures with him!’ Foxes title-winner reveals meeting with a legend

Leicester City’s 2015-16 title triumph remains one of the most remarkable achievements in football history – and the players were determined to enjoy the experience at the time.

Rated as 5,000-1 shots to win the Premier League that season, after only narrowly avoiding relegation during the previous campaign, the Foxes incredibly topped the table by 10 clear points.

The title was famously confirmed as being theirs when Tottenham Hotspur failed to win at Chelsea, before a trophy presentation at the King Power Stadium after a home victory over Everton.

When Leicester met Beckham

Marc Albrighton played in all 38 Premier League fixtures that season – now, in what is the 10th anniversary campaign of that achievement, he still smiles when he thinks back to the day when he got his hands on the trophy.

“People say it’s a dream, but I don’t even think it was for me,” he tells FourFourTwo. “My childhood dream was to play for Aston Villa and to play in the Premier League, but to win it and get my hands on that trophy was something that never even crossed my mind, in a dream or in reality.

“Even after I first got to lift it, for probably the next year when we were the holders, it came everywhere with us.

“I never got bored of that, I just never got bored of the trophy coming with us to places – I’d always be saying to the security ‘Can we get it out?’

“We were on a plane to LA in the summer for pre-season and the trophy was out then. David Beckham was on the plane, just coincidentally, and everybody got the trophy out and was having pictures with Beckham with the trophy!”

Time for a reunion

It’s yet to be confirmed whether the squad will hold an official get-together in May to mark the 10th anniversary of them sealing the title, but the former team-mates are in a WhatsApp group chat that’s now entitled ‘Reunion 2026’.

“We are, we do keep in contact,” Albrighton says, speaking in association with odds site FIRST.com. “I think that was one of the big things that got us through that season, our togetherness and our bond.

“Wes Morgan put something on there the other day about a tournament in Shanghai next summer, so there are a few of us who are hopefully going to be a part of that and hopefully there’ll be a bit of a reunion as well.

“The plans are pretty quiet at the minute for my liking, I’ll be honest with you! Hopefully they pick up in the next couple of months and we can plan something big for our 10-year anniversary.”