"Liam Gallagher bought my house: he’s lovely, but I had to take my cannons with me!" Tony Adams on the Oasis singer buying his property

If there's two English celebrities known for wearing their club loyalties on their sleeves, it's the Gallagher brothers.

But despite famously being a Manchester City fan, Liam Gallagher now lives in a £4m house in the Cotswolds that he bought from the legendary skipper of a rival club.

Tony Adams sold up to the Oasis musician earlier this year so the former Arsenal skipper and his wife could return to London... and there was a bit of a tug of war over a bit of football memorabilia into the bargain.

Adams told FourFourTwo that he had to step in after a brief disagreement over whether or not the cannons outside Adams' house would be included in the purchase.

Those cannons are, of course, representative of Arsenal, and therefore understandably not to Gallagher's taste.

Tony Adams sold his home in the Cotswolds to Liam Gallagher (Image credit: Alexandra Arlett )

Adams told FourFourTwo: "Liam’s lovely and [Gallagher’s partner] Debbie is great: she’s an Arsenal fan. Stevenage girl - her sister Katie as well. They’re great Arsenal fans.

“Outside the front door of the house stood a pair of cannons, like the ones outside the Emirates.

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"Liam went ‘They’ve got to go’. But Debbie said ‘No, they’re staying’.

"I said ‘They’re not staying’: they were coming with me!"

Adams' connection to Gallagher comes with an unexpected downside, however. He explained: “I was at a do recently. We’d been talking for an hour and 10 minutes about Arsenal and addiction, and all this serious stuff.

Liam Gallagher unsurprisingly didn't want the cannons (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Then this 12-year-old lad comes up to me and says ‘Oh... you sold your house to Liam Gallagher’.

"I thought ‘Is that what I’m known for now?!'"

Adams’ book 1996: Reflections On The Year That Changed My Life is available now