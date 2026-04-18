‘Bookmakers were offering 5,000-1 on us winning the title, and considered it more likely the Loch Ness Monster would appear or that Bono would be elected Pope’ Claudio Ranieri on how Leicester City achieved the impossible
The Italian’s 2015 arrival at Leicester City did not inspire confidence at the bookies
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When Claudio Ranieri took over a Leicester City side that had just finished 14th in the Premier League in July 2015, most expected the Italian to be overseeing another battle against the drop.
This included the bookmakers, who grouped the Foxes in with the longest of longshots when it came to challenging for the title. What happened over the next nine months was one of football’s greatest fairytales.
But for Ranieri, the foundations of Leicester’s miracle season were laid before he arrived in the East Midlands.