'We were top at Christmas, but beating Liverpool and Man City was when we truly believed we could win the title' Danny Simpson reveals turning point in Leicester City Premier League triumph

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Leicester City's Danny Simpson opens up on the moment everything changed in their incredible Premier League title-winning season

Danny Drinkwater and Danny Simpson of Leicester City poses with the Premier League Trophy as players and staffs celebrate the season champion after the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on May 7, 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom
Danny Simpson (right) lifts the Premier League trophy in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their incredible Premier League title next month.

The Foxes were 5,000/1 with bookmakers to lift the trophy when the 2015/16 season began, but Claudio Ranieri's side kicked on after a fast start and eventually finished 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.