'We were top at Christmas, but beating Liverpool and Man City was when we truly believed we could win the title' Danny Simpson reveals turning point in Leicester City Premier League triumph

Danny Simpson (right) lifts the Premier League trophy in 2016

Leicester City will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their incredible Premier League title next month.

The Foxes were 5,000/1 with bookmakers to lift the trophy when the 2015/16 season began, but Claudio Ranieri's side kicked on after a fast start and eventually finished 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Those days seem a long time ago now, with Leicester facing relegation from the Championship to League One this term after a catastrophic campaign on and off the pitch.