‘Sir Alex Ferguson called after we won the title. He said the most important thing I did was never let the team feel the burden of responsibility, always calm, always smiling’ Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri recalls the historic title win

Claudio Ranieri completed what seemed to be the impossible in 2016

What Leicester City achieved in 2016 will likely never be repeated again, so it’s only right that once-in-a-lifetime celebrations followed it.

They started the season as 5000/1 outsiders in the 2015/16 season, but somehow ended up 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, becoming only the sixth club at the time to lift the Premier League since its 1992 revamp.

It was an incredible feat, still spoken about regularly, and the celebrations were just as notable.

Claudio Ranieri reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson said to him after 2016 title win

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson called Ranieri after Leicester City's title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudio Ranieri was the man who oversaw the ultimate underdog tale, and while he left the bulk of the celebrating to the players, he enjoyed it in his own way.

One of the most special moments for the Italian manager was a call from one of the Premier League’s best, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Peter Drury narrating Leicester City’s Premier league title lift will never get old 🦊Claudio Ranieri has announced his retirement from the game, but we’ll have this memory of an incredible achievement FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/yVAREdeTVPMay 22, 2024

“I remember that the week after we won the title, Sir Alex Ferguson called me,” Ranieri tells FourFourTwo now, almost a decade on. “He said, ‘Well done, Claudio, the most important thing you did was never let the team feel the burden of responsibility – I watched you in interviews, you were always calm, always smiling.’

“Hearing those words from somebody like Sir Alex meant an enormous amount to me.”