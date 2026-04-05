‘Sir Alex Ferguson called after we won the title. He said the most important thing I did was never let the team feel the burden of responsibility, always calm, always smiling’ Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri recalls the historic title win

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Andrea Bocelli, a call from Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Lineker on air with no trousers – Leicester City went all out in their Premier League title celebrations

Claudio Ranieri lifts the Premier League trophy as Leicester City manager, 2016
Claudio Ranieri completed what seemed to be the impossible in 2016 (Image credit: Alamy)

What Leicester City achieved in 2016 will likely never be repeated again, so it’s only right that once-in-a-lifetime celebrations followed it.

They started the season as 5000/1 outsiders in the 2015/16 season, but somehow ended up 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, becoming only the sixth club at the time to lift the Premier League since its 1992 revamp.

Claudio Ranieri reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson said to him after 2016 title win

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Sir Alex Ferguson watches his horse &amp;amp;apos;Caldwell Potter&amp;amp;apos; run in and win the Jack Richards Novices&amp;amp;apos; Limited Handicap Chase on day 3 &amp;amp;apos;St Patrick&amp;amp;apos;s Thursday&amp;amp;apos; of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson called Ranieri after Leicester City's title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudio Ranieri was the man who oversaw the ultimate underdog tale, and while he left the bulk of the celebrating to the players, he enjoyed it in his own way.

One of the most special moments for the Italian manager was a call from one of the Premier League’s best, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I remember that the week after we won the title, Sir Alex Ferguson called me,” Ranieri tells FourFourTwo now, almost a decade on. “He said, ‘Well done, Claudio, the most important thing you did was never let the team feel the burden of responsibility – I watched you in interviews, you were always calm, always smiling.’

“Hearing those words from somebody like Sir Alex meant an enormous amount to me.”