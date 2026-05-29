Quickfire Quiz 130: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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Thanks for taking part in another Quickfire Quiz: we've pulled another eclectic mix of challenges from the archives to keep your mental conditioning sharp, from the graphic puzzles of world-renowned crests to the statistical giants of the domestic game. We’ve got a fresh slate of quizzes to tackle: courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re kicking things off with a massive test of your visual recognition: we want to see if you can guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz. We’ve stripped away all the text and identifiers to leave only the symbols, colours, and shields themselves, ranging from the European elite to the deep tiers of the domestic pyramid. Then, can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?

To keep that international flavour going, we have a specialised kit challenge: who wore this England kit? We’re asking you to match 20 iconic Three Lions jerseys to the specific players and shirt numbers that made them famous during major tournaments over the last few decades. Back on domestic soil, the focus shifts to durability and clinical efficiency. First, we have a ranking puzzle that will test your feel for top-flight history: can you sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League?

While you’re sifting through the legends of the men's game, take a trip through the history of the WSL Golden Boot and see if you can name every winner of the prize. From the early dominance of Vivianne Miedema to the high-scoring exploits of Sam Kerr and the current stars of the 2026 campaign, it’s a roll call of the most lethal finishers to ever grace the women's top tier in England. And for those who grew up in the early 2000s, we're challenging you to name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament, the legendary advertising campaign that brought 24 of the world's finest together under the watchful eye of Eric Cantona.