‘For me it was a quiet evening at home with my colleagues, but it was beautiful. It was the crowning moment of an unimaginable, perfect season’ Claudio Ranieri on the night Leicester clinched the title
Just how do you celebrate the most unlikely title win in modern football history?
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Ten years on, and Leicester’s 2016 Premier League title victory remains one of the most stunning achievements in recent football history.
Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes side made a mockery of convention wisdom as they defied the bookmakers’ odds of 5,000-1 to snap an 11-year run of Premier League title successes by Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.
So what did it feel like for the Italian when his side finally crossed the finish line and pulled off the impossible?