‘For me it was a quiet evening at home with my colleagues, but it was beautiful. It was the crowning moment of an unimaginable, perfect season’ Claudio Ranieri on the night Leicester clinched the title

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Just how do you celebrate the most unlikely title win in modern football history?

Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri celebrating with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten years on, and Leicester’s 2016 Premier League title victory remains one of the most stunning achievements in recent football history.

Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes side made a mockery of convention wisdom as they defied the bookmakers’ odds of 5,000-1 to snap an 11-year run of Premier League title successes by Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.